Gainz Fitness highlights home workouts during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been almost two months since gyms have been open, forcing people to find new ways to stay in shape during the quarantine. Fitness centers in New Mexico have been providing resources for people to utilize during this time.

Co-owner of Gainz Fitness, Tori Lau discusses how they are helping the community stay fit for free. While it can be difficult to find the motivation to workout, Tori explains that even without equipment it’s possible to stay healthy and physically fit.

Gainz Fitness has been providing workout tips on their social media pages that are available to everyone. Tori explains that they are taking workouts that are usually done at their fitness center and are modifying them to do at home using only dumbbells or oftentimes no equipment at all.

Everyday objects such as a backpack can be utilized during a workout. “We’re telling them, load up a backpack. Take one of your kid’s backpacks and fill it up with something safe you know, you can use that to lift up overhead. Sky’s the limit when it comes to ideas for what you can do working out at home,” said Tori.

Tori demonstrates a simple workout using dumbbells to do shoulder presses. If you don’t have dumbbells at home, soup cans can be used instead.

To get your heart rate up, follow that exercise up with 20 jumping squats and then some mountain climbers for a full-body workout. For more exercises, visit Gainz Fitness’s Facebook and Instagram pages.