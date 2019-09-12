Gain skills for everyday parenting at Family Strong Conference

When we seek advice whether it be financially, physically or mentally, we have to pay for it. That’s not the case when it comes to the Family Stong Conference that takes place on Saturday, September 21.

During this free conference, nearly a dozen experts will come together with information to tackle everyday problems. Bestselling author Dr. Foster Cline will be the keynote speaker at the event and will equip parents with tools on how to take the stress out of relationships and how to become better parents.

The Family Strong Conference was organized in an effort to bring helpful information to New Mexico families at no cost. While the conference is organized by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe and Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, the event is not religion-based.

Attendees will gain perspectives and skills for everyday challenges including special needs parenting, internet safety, communication skills to remove stress, bonding blended families, fostering healthy masculinity in boys, and maintaining control of your emotions.

A free sack lunch will also be included at the event.

The Family Strong Conference will be held on Saturday, September 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UNM Continuing Education Conference Center. Registration is required to attend. Click here to register for the Family Strong Conference.