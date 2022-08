ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s exciting enough to snag a foul ball at the ballpark, but what about a pet? A kitten was discovered at a ball game Tuesday night.

At an Isotope’s game, a fan sitting in section 113 came across a little bundle of fur. The kitten is estimated to be five weeks old, and right now, she’s in the care of Animal Humane New Mexico. The kitten isn’t up for adoption yet, but she has been named Orbit.