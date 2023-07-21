ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a historic heatwave continues to move across the United States including New Mexico, plants are being affected by record-breaking temperatures. KRQE News 13 spoke to an Albuquerque horticulturist about the future outlook of plants in the state.

“Temperatures in New Mexico have risen more than 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the beginning of the 20th century. The number of extremely hot days and warm nights have also increased. Historically unprecedented warming is projected during this century,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information 2022 State Climate Summaries.

Melissa Feeser, assistant curator at the Albuquerque BioPark, recommended that people plant native and adaptive plants that are drought tolerant. “We have a lot of great native plants that are drought tolerant and good pollinators,” Feeser said. One example she gave was considering planting native Buffalo Grass to serve as a lawn in the Albuquerque area. Information about other native New Mexico plants can be found on the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute’s website.

Feeser said in the future, ornamental plants, which are grown mainly for their beauty, may dwindle and be replaced by new or improved varieties that are developed with specific traits in mind.

Heat stress in plants

Hot weather impacts plants and trees in a variety of ways including wilting, sun scald, which is when a plant shows discolored spots due to damage from the sun, and leaf cupping, when leaves invert themselves in an attempt to preserve want and create shade, Feeser explained.

If a plant suffers from heat stress and exhibits any of the following issues listed above, it can attract pests and other physiological conditions caused by unfavorable environmental situations, according to Feeser.

How to care for plants in hot weather

There are things you can do to protect your plants in New Mexico. Feeser recommends keeping some plants, like vegetables, shaded. Wood mulch can also be used to help reflect light, heat and keep soil temperatures low. Some people may opt to use gravel around their plants but it could actually cause damage because gravel may attract heat.

Another thing to consider when gardening is time. Feeser said plants actively grow between 65 and 85 degrees, when the temperature rises above 85 degrees, blooming is limited. Feeser also recommends watering plants in the early morning or late at night to reduce water evaporation.

She also said watering in the morning or at night can also help keep people safe from heat-related illness. “People suffer from heat stress just as much as plants do,” said Feeser.

Consider your location before deciding what to plant as some plants will thrive in different locations across the state. Feeser referred Albuquerque, residents, to check out Bernalillo County’s website for more information on plants and watering tips.