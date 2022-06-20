ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edmund and the Astronaut is an original full-length science fiction play. It was written, produced, and directed by Ross Kelly and Sarah Loeppke. It was also a recipient of the Resiliency Residency Grant from the Urban Enhancement Trust Fund from the City of Albuquerque. The play will be performed at FUSION, the Cell Theatre in June and July.

Starting Edmund the Robot, a fully animatronic and live-voiced robot that was designed by Leoppke and Kelly, and fabricated by Fonco Studios in Los Angeles. The play takes place entirely on a spaceship and starts with Elijah Kelly as the voice of Edmund (the robot) Ross Kelly as the Astronaut.

The show is a PG-10/13 due to the language. The show runs from June 25- July 10 at FUSION the Cell Theatre. There are only 12 shows and seats are limited.

Saturday, June 25: 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 26: 11:00 am

Thursday, June 30: 7:00 pm

Friday, July 1: 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 2: 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Sunday, July 3: 11:00 am

Monday, July 4: 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm

Saturday, July 9: 1:00 pm

Sunday, July 10: 11:00 am

General admission is $20, students & seniors (66+) $15.

