ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City held a unique celebration of fungi that brought in growers from around the state on Sunday.

The Albuquerque Fermentation and Fungi Festival hosted those who specialize in fermentation.

The festival also saw plenty of fungi growers and one-of-a-kind artisan crafts.

The event’s manager for Downtown Arts and Culture said, for anyone interested in the art of fermenting, this is the place to be.

The festival also featured local food trucks serving up favorites and even an artisan bread competition.