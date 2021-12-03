Funeral held for Albuquerque teen who died saving family from house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A funeral was held Friday, Dec. 3 for the Albuquerque teen who died saving his family from a house fire. In November, 17-year-old Xaven Garcia ran back into his house after a space heater started a fire to make sure his family was safe.

Related Coverage:

Garcia suffered smoke inhalation and died a few days later. He was a student at Valley High School and talked to his family days before his death about becoming an organ donor.

UNMH held an honor walk for Garcia, his family, and staff as he was escorted to the operating room for the organ donation. He was able to help at least eight people.