ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the community will come together to say their final goodbyes to Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren. The undersheriff was one of four men killed in the helicopter crash in Las Vegas, New Mexico on July 16.

The helicopter and its crew were headed back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire. BCSO frequently uses its helicopter to provide aerial firefighting and other assistance across New Mexico, particularly this fire season.

Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and from Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, Rescue Specialist Matthew King also died in the crash. Lieutenant Fred Beers funeral was on Wednesday, July 27. Rescue Specialist Matthew King’s funeral is Monday, August 1 at 11:30 a.m. at Tingley Coliseum. Deputy Micheal Levison’s funeral is Wednesday, August 3 at 10 a.m. at The Pit.