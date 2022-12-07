ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque company will have a chance to reduce its business emissions. They are receiving LEDA funding to work towards that goal.

The environment department is giving more than $434,000 to Acme Iron and Metal to switch one of its pieces of equipment from diesel to electric power.

The state said it will help reduce emissions that have led to smog and lower air quality in the South Valley.