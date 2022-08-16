NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What started as a bill to divert funding from Planned Parenthood to youth homeless services got a major overhaul before being passed by councilors Monday. Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced an amendment to give $100,000 to the Barret House, without taking any funding from Planned Parenthood.

“It is unconscionable to pit two non-profits that do such good against each other. How dare we say that we can only do one thing. We can only help women with reproductive care or we can help homeless people. That is insane, the city can do both,” Fiebelkorn said at Monday’s council meeting. There were still objections to the proposal with councilor Dan Lewis proposing the bill be tabled. However, councilors voted on the bill and it passed through city council on a five to four vote.