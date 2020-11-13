Fundraiser started to get firewood to Native families this winter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new non-profit is working to make sure the pandemic isn’t keeping families from getting firewood this winter. The Beauty Way Foundation is raising money to get firewood to elders and those who are high-risk.

“Firewood is a big need in general with indigenous people in this area,” said Chris Gose, Executive Director of the Beauty Way Foundation. “A lot of the families don’t have electricity. About 40-percent of the reservation, the Navajo reservation, doesn’t have running water.”

The foundation says around $1,000 in firewood will warm as many as 28 homes this winter. While they don’t have a set number of homes they plan to deliver to, they hope to help as many families as they can, stay warm and safe this winter.

“We’ve been running food, essential supplies, amongst other things, to the Navajo reservation for about six months now,” said Gose. “For heating, yeah, firewood, wood pellets is something they also use. It’s very common.”

The Beauty Way Foundation has set up a GoFundMe to help with donations to get firewood and deliver it. Donations can be made online.

