ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum Foundation is hosting an online fundraiser to raise money for the museum. Instead of an auction, people can buy items right away.
Story continues below
- Crime: APD: 2 in custody after standoff at northwest Albuquerque gas station
- Albuquerque: Lawsuit alleges CYFD cover-up over 4-year-old’s death
- KRQE Investigates: “Take down, take down:” An inside look at catching shoplifters
- New Mexico: Socorro animal shelter looking for info after dog left outside of facility
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 26 de Mayo 2022
There are more than 200 separate lots available and include items like antique coins, handmade sculptures, and accessories. The sale catalog opens June 4 and ends June 12. More information is available on the event website.