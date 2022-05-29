ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum Foundation is hosting an online fundraiser to raise money for the museum. Instead of an auction, people can buy items right away.

There are more than 200 separate lots available and include items like antique coins, handmade sculptures, and accessories. The sale catalog opens June 4 and ends June 12. More information is available on the event website.