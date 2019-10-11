Funding to be affected by reclassification of MRI schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools once considered in need of major intervention are now losing funding.

Those schools were classified as MRI schools in need of more rigorous intervention. They have been reclassified under a different name after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s new PED leadership team did away with the A-F school grading system.

The change in classification allows the schools to make changes and avoid closing down. However, the Albuquerque Journal reports that the new CSI reclassification is resulting in less money for improvement plans.