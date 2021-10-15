Funding needed for City Baptist Church to continue community support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Baptist Church of Albuquerque just celebrated 20 years in ministry and now they are looking to raise money so they can move into a brand new facility. Pastor Thomas Huffman discusses the church’s mission and how the community can help.
The church is looking to acquire surrounding property to build a new facility in order to help those in the community. Pastor Huffman explains they would like to construct a sanctuary with seating capacity for 700 to 1,500 as well as a dining hall, gymnasium, about 20 classrooms, a library, and more.
For more information and to make a donation, visit citybaptistchurch.org.