Funding needed for City Baptist Church to continue community support

WATCH: Full interview with Thomas Huffman, Pastor at City Baptist Church of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Baptist Church of Albuquerque just celebrated 20 years in ministry and now they are looking to raise money so they can move into a brand new facility. Pastor Thomas Huffman discusses the church’s mission and how the community can help.

The church is looking to acquire surrounding property to build a new facility in order to help those in the community. Pastor Huffman explains they would like to construct a sanctuary with seating capacity for 700 to 1,500 as well as a dining hall, gymnasium, about 20 classrooms, a library, and more.

For more information and to make a donation, visit citybaptistchurch.org.

