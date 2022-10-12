NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project.

The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and restoring and aligning markers for veteran’s graves; including the ‘unknown dead’ monument. The county says the goal is to have the project complete by Memorial Day of 2023.