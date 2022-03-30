ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Money from the American Rescue Act Plan is going to the Regional Outdoor Facility at Mesa Del Sol. Bernalillo County Commission approved $2 million of the $131 million it received to put toward the complex.

Right now it consists of several grass fields but the plan is to expand to 32 fields along with permanent bathrooms and other facilities including places for indoor sports. This money won’t pay for it all, but it will help.