Funding allows Rail Yards Market to reopen on Sept. 27

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Yards Market will be back just in time for fall. After being forced to close early because of financial strains from COVID safety operations, the Rail Yards is getting funding from the City of Albuquerque’s Cultural Services Department they needed to reopen.

The market will open Sunday, Sept. 27, and will stay open through October. The City of Albuquerque reports several plans are in the works for the Market including expanded space as the Blacksmith Shop will open for the first time this year.

The market will offer online ordering and curbside service for a safe shopping experience and will also provide free parking. According to the Rail Yards Market website, their Farm 2 Car online ordering and Veggie Box ordering will resume on Sept. 28.

Rail Yards Market welcomes SNAP/EBT and also takes part in a program to double SNAP dollars for fresh and local raw produce. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through October.

