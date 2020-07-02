Fun virtual events happening 4th of July weekend in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This 4th of July weekend in Albuquerque you can experience safe and virtual events including at home wine pairings, curbside art markets and immersive dinners. Below are some virtual events suggested by ABQ365:
Casa Rondeña’s 25th Anniversary Celebration
- For the 4th July weekend, they will be serving traditional American fare from their outdoor grill from 1 p.m on July 3 and July 4.
ABQ Artwalk
- Head downtown every First Friday for ABQ Artwalk. ABQ Artwalk is an organization of artists and organizers working with multiple downtown businesses and destinations to bring you ABQ Artwalk art shows, live music and community events.
Curiosities Immersive Dinner
- Join Electric Playhouse for immersive dinners, lunches and other dining events that take full advantage of our interactive projection creative power and feature very special menus by Chef Julian Griego and guest chefs.
- Dates: July 2, July 3, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Price: $64-$84
Fourth of July Virtual Painting
- You will have an all American night painting this red, white and blue beauty. This event will be held on July 2nd giving you plenty of time to display your artwork. All materials needed to complete this lovely painting are included in the purchase of this ticket.
- Dates: July 2
Wine Up at Home with Vara
- Wine Up at Home with a streaming concert series presented by Vara supporting our local musicians. Pick up your wine, spirits, and tapas to-go, get comfy at home and listen to great local music. The event happens virtually, learn more at https://www.facebook.com/pg/VARAWines/events/.
- Dates: Recurring weekly on Wednesday
- Time: 7 p.m.
New Mexico Virtual Culinary Event: Red Chile & Tortillas
- Learn the step by step process of making your own corn tortillas, a history of the corn that ancestral Native people soaked in ash to remove the corn skills, a process called nixtamalization, and then took the soaked corn and made a masa that became the corn tortillas we know and love today. Lois will be teaching & cooking LIVE on the call with time for Q & A at the end.
- Dates: July 3
- Time: 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Price: $45
Albuquerque 4th of July Fireworks Displays
- The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are partnering to bring Independence Day fireworks displays to each quadrant of the metro area.
- Fireworks will launch from Ladera Golf Course on the West Side, North Domingo Baca Park in the northeast, Manzano Mesa Park, and Tom Tenorio Park in the southwest. The parks will close to the public several hours ahead of the planned launch time of 9:20 p.m.