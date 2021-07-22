Fun events coming to EXPO New Mexico in August

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – EXPO New Mexico is back open for business and they have some fun events coming up. EXPO New Mexico General Manager Dan Mourning gave an inside scoop on what they have in store.

From August 6-8, the Great Southwestern Antique Show will be held at the Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex. Attendees will find 150 quality antique dealers from around the United States. Then from August 14-15 The Albuquerque Home and Garden Show will be at EXPO. The event is perfect for home improvement enthusiasts and weekend gardeners. Also, the Route 66 Street Rod Nationals are coming to EXPO August 27-29.

Mourning also says this year’s New Mexico State Fair will be bigger and better than before. He says they will be releasing more information about the fair later. However, there will be new foods to try and new music on various stages.