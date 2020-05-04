FS2 Supply Company donating money to All Together NM fund to help small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s crucial that we continue to support small local businesses. New Mexico has established the “AllTogetherNMFund” spearheaded by New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations to help New Mexicans respond to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric and Kelly Griego co-owners of FS2 Supply Company talked about what they are doing to contribute to the fund. As part of our efforts, FS2 is launching a new shirt design that says “Juntos” which means “together”, now available for purchase on the FS2SupplyCo.com. All of the proceeds will be donated to the AllTogetherNMFund. These shirts are being produced with the same high quality and care as our regular line and include our signature FS2 tag.

In addition, with every purchase of $100 or more, FS2 Supply Company will donate an additional $10 to the fund on behalf of the customer. To date, FS2 Supply Company has donated its first $1,000 to the fund and is now working towards its second donation.

FS2 Supply Company is a family-owned and family run business. As a small local company, they have been hit hard by the closure of small businesses and share the struggles of losing out on day to day sales in order to pay rent and basically survive during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they are committed to the Stay-At-Home directive and are only getting out as necessary. They are still shipping orders that come via the website.