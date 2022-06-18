ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic restaurant in the Duke City is celebrating half a century in business. Frontier and Golden Pride restaurants are celebrating their big anniversary with a party.

Saturday, they invited more than 200 of their friends, family, as well as current and former employees. When they started Frontier in 1971, it only fit 99 seats. Then they expanded. “We ended up naming the Frontier Gallery because we had some artist customers that were a part of United Artists of Albuquerque,” says Larry Rainosek, Frontier and Golden Pride owner. “They said ‘Gee, can we make the new room our gallery,’ and so we said ‘by all means.'”

That expansion continued with four Golden Pride restaurants around the city.