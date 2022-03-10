ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday there will be a non-stop flight between Albuquerque and Las Vegas, Nevada. According to a release, the new flights will begin in May.

The flights will depart Albuquerque at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, arriving in Harry Reid International Airport around 5:57 p.m. The Las Vegas to Albuquerque flight will depart Nevada at 2:14 p.m. and arrive in Albuquerque at about 4:40 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at flyfrontier.com.

We are thrilled to be adding this additional flight to Las Vegas, a signal of increasing passenger demand” said Richard McCurley, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque in a news release. “Less than three months into 2022, this is Sunport’s third new service announcement and an undeniable sign the industry is making a strong comeback.”

The airline also announced it’s rolling out a number of new nonstop routes around the country.

New Routes from Harry Reid International Airport – Las Vegas (LAS):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Albuquerque, NM May 12, 2022 2X weekly $29* Guadalajara, MX May 20, 2022 2X weekly $89* Monterrey, MX June 2, 2022 3X weekly $89*

New Routes from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Islip, NY April 28, 2022 3X weekly $49* Providence, RI April 28, 2022 4X weekly $49* Syracuse, NY April 28, 2022 3X weekly $59* Indianapolis, IN May 26, 2022 2X weekly $59* Detroit, MI May 27, 2022 3X weekly $49* Cincinnati, OH May 26, 2022 3X weekly $39* Newburgh, NY May 26, 2022 2X weekly $49* New Orleans, LA May 27, 2022 3X weekly $79*



New Routes from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Chicago Midway, IL May 26, 2022 Daily $59* Kansas City, MO May 27, 2022 3X weekly $99* Cincinnati, OH May 27, 2022 4X weekly $49* Boston, MA May 27, 2022 4X weekly $29* Cleveland, OH June 16, 2022 3X weekly $39* San Antonio, TX June 15, 2022 3X weekly $99*



New Routes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Newburgh, NY May 26, 2022 3X weekly $39* San Antonio, TX May 26, 2022 2X weekly $79* Buffalo, NY May 27, 2022 3X weekly $79*

New Routes from Denver International Airport (DEN):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Providence, RI April 28, 2022 3X weekly $99* Harrisburg, PA April 29, 2022 2X weekly $99* Huntsville, AL April 29, 2022 2X weekly $99* Rochester, NY May 27, 2022 3X weekly $99*



New Route from George Bush Intercontinental Airport – Houston (IAH):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Cancun, MX May 27, 2022 4X weekly $79*



New Route from Tampa International Airport (TPA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Cancun, MX May 27, 2022 3X weekly $99*



New Route from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW):