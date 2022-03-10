ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday there will be a non-stop flight between Albuquerque and Las Vegas, Nevada. According to a release, the new flights will begin in May.

The flights will depart Albuquerque at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, arriving in Harry Reid International Airport around 5:57 p.m. The Las Vegas to Albuquerque flight will depart Nevada at 2:14 p.m. and arrive in Albuquerque at about 4:40 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at flyfrontier.com.

We are thrilled to be adding this additional flight to Las Vegas, a signal of increasing passenger demand” said Richard McCurley, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque in a news release. “Less than three months into 2022, this is Sunport’s third new service announcement and an undeniable sign the industry is making a strong comeback.”

The airline also announced it’s rolling out a number of new nonstop routes around the country.

New Routes from Harry Reid International Airport – Las Vegas (LAS):

SERVICE TO:SERVICE START:SERVICE FREQUENCY:INTRO FARE:
Albuquerque, NMMay 12, 20222X weekly$29*
Guadalajara, MXMay 20, 20222X weekly$89*
Monterrey, MXJune 2, 20223X weekly$89*

New Routes from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU):

SERVICE TO:SERVICE START:SERVICE FREQUENCY:INTRO FARE:
Islip, NYApril 28, 20223X weekly$49*
Providence, RIApril 28, 20224X weekly$49*
Syracuse, NYApril 28, 20223X weekly$59*
Indianapolis, INMay 26, 20222X weekly$59*
Detroit, MIMay 27, 20223X weekly$49*
Cincinnati, OHMay 26, 20223X weekly$39*
Newburgh, NYMay 26, 20222X weekly$49*
New Orleans, LAMay 27, 20223X weekly$79*


New Routes from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL):

SERVICE TO:SERVICE START:SERVICE FREQUENCY:INTRO FARE:
Chicago Midway, ILMay 26, 2022Daily$59*
Kansas City, MOMay 27, 20223X weekly$99*
Cincinnati, OHMay 27, 20224X weekly$49*
Boston, MAMay 27, 20224X weekly$29*
Cleveland, OHJune 16, 20223X weekly$39*
San Antonio, TXJune 15, 20223X weekly$99*


New Routes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL):

SERVICE TO:SERVICE START:SERVICE FREQUENCY:INTRO FARE:
Newburgh, NYMay 26, 20223X weekly$39*
San Antonio, TXMay 26, 20222X weekly$79*
Buffalo, NYMay 27, 20223X weekly$79*

New Routes from Denver International Airport (DEN):

SERVICE TO:SERVICE START:SERVICE FREQUENCY:INTRO FARE:
Providence, RIApril 28, 20223X weekly$99*
Harrisburg, PAApril 29, 20222X weekly$99*
Huntsville, ALApril 29, 20222X weekly$99*
Rochester, NYMay 27, 20223X weekly$99*


New Route from George Bush Intercontinental Airport – Houston (IAH):

SERVICE TO:SERVICE START:SERVICE FREQUENCY:INTRO FARE:
Cancun, MXMay 27, 20224X weekly$79*


New Route from Tampa International Airport (TPA):

SERVICE TO:SERVICE START:SERVICE FREQUENCY:INTRO FARE:
Cancun, MXMay 27, 20223X weekly$99*


New Route from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW):

SERVICE TO:SERVICE START:SERVICE FREQUENCY:INTRO FARE:
Cleveland, OHJune 16, 20223X weekly$99*