ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday there will be a non-stop flight between Albuquerque and Las Vegas, Nevada. According to a release, the new flights will begin in May.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 9 de Marzo 2022
- Trending: Highest paying jobs in Las Cruces that require a graduate degree
- Don’t Miss: Survivor helps women on the street after escaping from ‘Toy Box Killer’
- KRQE Investigates: New Mexico officer charged with strangling woman
The flights will depart Albuquerque at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, arriving in Harry Reid International Airport around 5:57 p.m. The Las Vegas to Albuquerque flight will depart Nevada at 2:14 p.m. and arrive in Albuquerque at about 4:40 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at flyfrontier.com.
We are thrilled to be adding this additional flight to Las Vegas, a signal of increasing passenger demand” said Richard McCurley, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque in a news release. “Less than three months into 2022, this is Sunport’s third new service announcement and an undeniable sign the industry is making a strong comeback.”
The airline also announced it’s rolling out a number of new nonstop routes around the country.
New Routes from Harry Reid International Airport – Las Vegas (LAS):
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|INTRO FARE:
|Albuquerque, NM
|May 12, 2022
|2X weekly
|$29*
|Guadalajara, MX
|May 20, 2022
|2X weekly
|$89*
|Monterrey, MX
|June 2, 2022
|3X weekly
|$89*
New Routes from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU):
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|INTRO FARE:
|Islip, NY
|April 28, 2022
|3X weekly
|$49*
|Providence, RI
|April 28, 2022
|4X weekly
|$49*
|Syracuse, NY
|April 28, 2022
|3X weekly
|$59*
|Indianapolis, IN
|May 26, 2022
|2X weekly
|$59*
|Detroit, MI
|May 27, 2022
|3X weekly
|$49*
|Cincinnati, OH
|May 26, 2022
|3X weekly
|$39*
|Newburgh, NY
|May 26, 2022
|2X weekly
|$49*
|New Orleans, LA
|May 27, 2022
|3X weekly
|$79*
New Routes from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL):
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|INTRO FARE:
|Chicago Midway, IL
|May 26, 2022
|Daily
|$59*
|Kansas City, MO
|May 27, 2022
|3X weekly
|$99*
|Cincinnati, OH
|May 27, 2022
|4X weekly
|$49*
|Boston, MA
|May 27, 2022
|4X weekly
|$29*
|Cleveland, OH
|June 16, 2022
|3X weekly
|$39*
|San Antonio, TX
|June 15, 2022
|3X weekly
|$99*
New Routes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL):
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|INTRO FARE:
|Newburgh, NY
|May 26, 2022
|3X weekly
|$39*
|San Antonio, TX
|May 26, 2022
|2X weekly
|$79*
|Buffalo, NY
|May 27, 2022
|3X weekly
|$79*
New Routes from Denver International Airport (DEN):
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|INTRO FARE:
|Providence, RI
|April 28, 2022
|3X weekly
|$99*
|Harrisburg, PA
|April 29, 2022
|2X weekly
|$99*
|Huntsville, AL
|April 29, 2022
|2X weekly
|$99*
|Rochester, NY
|May 27, 2022
|3X weekly
|$99*
New Route from George Bush Intercontinental Airport – Houston (IAH):
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|INTRO FARE:
|Cancun, MX
|May 27, 2022
|4X weekly
|$79*
New Route from Tampa International Airport (TPA):
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|INTRO FARE:
|Cancun, MX
|May 27, 2022
|3X weekly
|$99*
New Route from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW):
|SERVICE TO:
|SERVICE START:
|SERVICE FREQUENCY:
|INTRO FARE:
|Cleveland, OH
|June 16, 2022
|3X weekly
|$99*