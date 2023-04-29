ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gardening event took place Saturday. Students at Robert F Kennedy had the opportunity to use special gardening tools.

During the event, students used shovels made from dismantled guns.

The occasion honored lives lost to gun violence in New Mexico, and it also helps students get involved in the community

“It’s giving our students an experience. Something for them to look forward to, to give back to their community, and to really keep themselves safe and occupied and engage in learning with different skills that one day that will help them as they continue to get older,” said Robert F Kennedy Charter School Principal Aaron Arellano.

The guns were turned in through a community buyback event. Once they get the guns, they create tools and art.