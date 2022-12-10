ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of guns were taken off Albuquerque streets Saturday. It was a part of a gun buyback event.

The Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office partnered with Guns to Gardens for Saturday’s event in the International District.

Organizers said they received 207 guns, and those who turned in a gun got a gift card.

A total of $24,600 was handed out, and the gift cards ran out within the first two hours. Each gun is checked to make sure it’s not stolen

The guns, once surrendered, are turned into another object.

“The guns are forged into gardening tools. These particular guns will be forged by the students at RFK Charter. They’ll be learning how to forge and use a wooden lathe to create gardening tools for community gardens and to raise funds for more gun buybacks,” said New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence Co-President Miranda Viscoli.

At the last event, more than 250 guns were taken off the street.