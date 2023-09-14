ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the New Mexico State Fair heads into its final weekend, more people will be heading out to the fairgrounds and to the rodeo. “We wouldn’t know a September without the New Mexico State Fair,” said Matt Tarr, rodeo clown.

Before the rodeo can happen, a lot of work has to be done at Tingley Coliseum on the New Mexico State Fairgrounds. “We do it quite a good bit probably about 25 times throughout the year. So you have a pretty good idea where everything needs to go and makes it much more efficient,” said Hi Lo Pro Rodeo Arena Director, Logan Corbett.

For five days, the coliseum is built to house a massive rodeo. “This is my favorite one, I love this rodeo and the way that it’s set up because we have these five PRCA performances in a row,” said Corbett.

Corbett said this rodeo is an important one, for some the whole season comes down to it. “This rodeo right here is in such a crucial time of year the Professional Rodeo Association their season ends September 30th,” said Corbett.

So the crowds can expect a good show. “So, so many of the guys that you’re gonna see they’re competing with a chance to qualify for the National Finals rodeo that’s in December in Las Vegas,” said Corbett.

Everyone including rodeo clown Matt Tarr puts in the work to put a different spin on each day of the rodeo. “I like to be a little more off the cuff then other guys, some guys tell a lot of jokes but to me, there’s so many people here and there’s so much going on that if you can make the comedy about something that’s happening right here,” said Tarr.

It’s hard work, but more than worth it for every member of the team. “This is what I do for a living, travel the country and go to rodeos,” said Tarr.

The rodeo has four more days at Tingley before they begin clean up.