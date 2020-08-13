Friends remember man shot, killed by APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known Nob Hill bartender was shot and killed by Albuquerque Police after calling officers to his home. His friends are honoring his memory.

“Ken is- he’s an amazing human,” said Ken Reiss’ friend Rhiannon. “He’s one of the most selfless, kind people in my life,. I’m not the only one who would say that.”

She’s talking about her friend and former boss Ken Reiss. He bartended and co-owned Carreros and Joe’s Place near the University of New Mexico.

“He was the goofiest person, he always had jokes,” said Rhiannon. “But he was always there for everyone, he took care of everyone. He liked to go four-wheeling with his son; he was a really good father to him.”

Early Tuesday morning, APD responded to Reiss’ neighborhood near Princeton and Girard after a 911 call from Reiss about a possible home invasion. Police said when they got there, Reiss took off running. Officers followed him and that’s when police said Reiss shot at officers and police fired back. Reiss died at the hospital.

“He’s not the type of person to escalate anything, whatever happened that night, just doesn’t make sense and him being dead is senseless,” said Rhiannon.

Reiss’ friends said he will certainly be missed.

“There are countless people who are devastated right now and are angry right now; he knew so many people and they all loved him,” said Rhiannon.

Friends said Reiss left behind a 21-year-old son. Police have no released any more details about that reported home invasion.

