Friends of Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge holds Virtual Art Along the Rio Grande Art Fair, online auction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An event that’s become a South Valley spring tradition, Art Along the Rio Grande, was slated for its fourth year this April until coronavirus hit. This year, it will be celebrated a little differently. Executive director for Friends of Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge, Aryn LaBrake discusses what they’re doing.

The Virtual Art Along the Rio Grande Art Fair and Online Auction will be held June 20 through July 2, 2020. Follow the event on Facebook to get daily posts featuring local artists.