ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Friends of the Rio Grande Nature Center hosted their Annual Nature in Winter Festival on Saturday.

Attendees could tour the Candelaria Nature Preserve, learn about the upcoming solar eclipse, and hear from representatives from the Wildlife Rescue of New Mexico.

The Friends of the Rio Grande said they are looking forward to some of their other upcoming events for 2024, including the Spring Garden Festival, a Star Party, and the Summer Wings Festival.