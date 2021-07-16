Friends of Albuquerque man who died in Nevada find his family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man whose body has been stuck in an out-of-state morgue for weeks will get a proper burial. Gary Phillips was originally from Albuquerque but spent the last six years in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When he died last month, his close friends hoped to fulfill his wish to be cremated but they quickly learned they could not claim the body since they are not blood relatives. They reached out to KRQE News 13 for help finding relatives. Now, Phillips’ sister and niece reached out. Gary’s friends say they are now working with them to get his body released.

