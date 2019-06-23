Friends mourn mother and daughter found dead in Nob Hill home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Friends and family of the mother and daughter found dead inside their Nob Hill home Friday continue to mourn their loss. Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for their killer.

Laura and Shanta Hanish are being remembered Saturday night as two who cared deeply for others and made lasting impacts in the community.

“I keep expecting to see her walk out of her door and wave at me as she gets into her car. She was the best kind of neighbor,” says friend Brooke Richards.

Friday, 58-year-old Laura Hanish and her daughter 19-year old Shanta Hanish were found dead in their home near Coal and Girard.

“To find out that such a horrific thing could happen to someone, to two people that were just so wonderful,” says friend Ryan King.

Richards says Laura, a social worker who served the public defenders office for 24 years, will be remembered for her immense empathy.

“She was always there to listen if I needed the talk. She had incredible compassion for everyone she worked with,” said Richards.

King says Shanta’s bubbly personality made everyone feel at home.”She was so goofy she was always laughing, always making other people laugh.”

City officials tell us Shanta was the head lifeguard at the Highland pool and worked for the city for more than four years.

Richards says Shanta’s passion for kids was evident in everything she did. There was a little girl who was afraid to get in the water, she talked her into jumping into the water and she carried this little girl with this little girl’s arms around her neck.”

Shanta was also studying education at the University of New Mexico.”She was going to be one of these people that was going to have a huge effect on future generations of kids,” Richards says.

Friends say both women leave behind a legacy of love and kindness.”They both were oriented around helping other people,” said King.

“They will be sorely missed,” said Richards.

Related Coverage: