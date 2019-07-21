Friends, family of climber killed in Sandias honor his life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Family and friends are remembering the Albuquerque man killed while rappelling last weekend in the Sandia Mountains.

Dozens gathered Saturday afternoon for a memorial service for 33-year-old Garon Coriz.

“It is the most horrible thing I can imagine,” said Scott Borg.

Borg is grieving the devastating loss of his only child.

“The void that is left inside – I want to reach out and grab him, but he is just not there,” Borg said. “He will never be there.”

His son, Garon Coriz, died last weekend hiking in the Sandia Mountains.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department said Coriz was rappelling off the clandestine wall on the north side of the crest when his equipment failed.

“I always hoped that Garon would never get injured or die doing his favorite thing which was climbing,” Borg said.

Friends and family gathered at the Sandia Crest Summit House to honor his life.

“He is a great person who connected different people,” Coriz’s best friend, Matt Evans, said.

Borg listened on as people described his son as a dedicated physician, environmentalist, activist, and fierce friend.

“I am hearing a lot more about how he influenced people,” Borg said. “He really loved children.”

Borg said he finds comfort in knowing the immeasurable impact Coriz had.

“I know that he went straight up to heaven, and I know he is very happy that his friends came together and his family members,” Borg said.

Borg said Coriz was a proud member of the Santo Domingo Pueblo. He also said he was an advocate for Bears Ear National Monument and the Access Fund for climbing.

Coriz’s death remains under investigation.