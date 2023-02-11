ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of pilots and balloon enthusiasts came out for an annual event. The special occasion is called Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally, and it’s held at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The Quad A Ballooning Club puts on the Valentine’s Day event and says this is the second oldest balloon rally in New Mexico, getting its start back in 1975.

Participants said they love getting the ballooning community together beyond Balloon Fiesta.

“It is so important that we see balloons fly over Albuquerque on days of the year that isn’t just in October and that people can come out, families, kids, spectating. I think it’s just amazing because it keeps the culture alive,” said Rebecca Desantis.

Saturday also included food trucks and a chile competition. The event continues Sunday with more ballooning and a brunch.