Friends and family mourn the loss of Cibola High School teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family mourn the loss of a teen boy shot and killed earlier this week. His friends say his smile could put anyone in a good mood.

Good memories are all that Isaiah Martinez’s friends have to say about him.

“Isaiah was always smiling. He always knew how to make people laugh,” says Haley Trujillo.

When friends of the Cibola High School student found out he was killed on Tuesday, the laughter stopped.

“I didn’t believe it. It didn’t seem real,” says John Sanchez.

“I dropped to my knees. I just didn’t really know what to think. All I could think about was him just smiling,” says Jacob Stokes.

Albuquerque Police say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at Meadow Lake Park, near Unser and Montano. When officers got to the scene, they found the teen had been shot.

Police believe this is an accidental shooting, but it doesn’t make the pain any less severe for Isaiah’s friends.

“I always wanted him to be safe and that I miss him so much. He was just a really good kid,” says Trujillo.

The 17-year old’s death, has his friends calling out lawmakers to do something about gun violence in Albuquerque.

“I just think we need to put the guns down and we just need to take them away. Guns aren’t ever the solution,” Trujillo says.

They even urged other young people to stay away from the weapons all together.

“Put the guns down, bro. It’s not worth it. Make your mama proud,” says Stokes.

Isaiah’s mother didn’t want to talk on camera, but says her son was an avid car enthusiast. To see his beloved car covered in flowers and stuffed animals, his friends and family say they are not surprised by the outpouring of support.

“It shows how much he was loved and how many people really cared about him. He was a really good kid,” says Sanchez.

Police are waiting for Isaiah’s autopsy report to verify that it was an accident. The family has created a GoFundMe account to help cover the funeral costs.