ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One year after a beloved pizza restaurant owner was murdered, friends and family honored the man at his old stomping grounds. Giovanni’s Pizza’s late owner Rosario Zito was shot and killed during a robbery last year at the popular restaurant in the International District.

Wednesday, the pizzeria hosted a celebration of life for Zito and introduced the Rosario table. “This was his happiness. It was fun for him to come to work and meet everybody, come home and tell me, ‘This is who I met today and so-and-so’. He knew everybody’s name. It was true happiness for him,” said Dana Zito, Rosario Zito’s widow.