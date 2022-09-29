ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Frida Kahlo,” an immersive biography, is in Albuquerque and is now open to the public. With seven interactive rooms, the public will be able to learn more about Frida’s life and her story.

“None of her paintings are displayed because the Frida Kahlo Corporation and designers really wanted people to focus on her life story,” said Angela Di Corpo, marketing and PR director. This immersive biographical exhibition of the artist utilizes seven different transformational spaces enabling one to enter the life and work of the Mexican artist in the 21st. Kahlo had a lot of pain in her life but through that, she was able to accomplish a lot in her life. This exhibition allows people to see things how she saw them.

Hours of operation:

Mon.-Tues: Closed

Wed.-Fri: 12 p.m.- 6p.m. (Last entry)

Sat. -Sun: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Last entry)

Tickets run around $39.99. However, they will vary depending on the day of attending. Located at The Immersive Pavilion at Sawmill District, 1820 Bellamah Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104. The visit will take around 90 minutes.