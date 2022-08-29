Get ready to be immersed in the world of Frida Kahlo.

After the highly successful exhibit of Beyond Van Gogh, the influential Mexican artist is getting similar treatment at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District.

It’s a lot like the recent Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit with full room-sized projections. Except this exhibit does not focus on the artist’s work itself, but take visitors on a visual journey through her life and influences.

Marketing and PR Director Angela Di Corpo said the exhibit has already made stops in Europe, Canada and it’s currently in Phoenix. It’s expected to continue to bring large crowds, like last year’s wildly popular exhibit featuring Kahlo’s work at the Albuquerque Museum.

“We have seven interactive rooms so it’s not just an education room and an immersive room with paintings, it’s really a celebration of her life and her story,” said Di Corpo. “We’re looking to you know 2,000 visitors a day which is average what we had with Van Gogh.”

The exhibit is scheduled to stay in Albuquerque until October 30th. Organizers say they’ve had to extend the exhibit in other cities due to its popularity.