‘Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism’ exhibit coming to Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The work of world-famous artists is coming to the Albuquerque Museum. The city will be getting a glimpse at a few of the conic artworks, soon to be on display, from perhaps, the most influential era in Mexican art history. Some of the artists are household names, others you might not have heard of.

In February, the Albuquerque Museum is welcoming the public to an exhibition called Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism, referring to the movement that began in Mexico City in the 1920s. “They were telling individual stories, they were looking at what was happening in Mexico City at the time,” said curator Josie Lopez.

The exhibition explores tumultuous moments in Mexico’s history featuring murals by the revolutionary Rivera and his contemporaries as well as the striking self-portraits of Kahlo and works by photographers including Lola Alverez Bravo.

It’s not just the art, other artifacts will also be on display including reproductions of the distinctive outfits Kahlo was known to wear. Curators say the exhibit is a chance to experience a movement that inspired generations of artists in their native Mexico, here in the southwest, and around the world. “Also for new Mexicans to have this chance to really think about the way that we’re connected with Mexico, of course, in art and culture, but also in our history but we’re kind of in an interesting moment right now where Mexican modernism is being reconsidered as one of the most important art movements in the world,” Lopex said.

The exhibition opens on Feb. 6 and runs through May 2. Right now, the museum is doing timed ticketing so they ask that you buy your tickets online ahead of time. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cabq.gov/culturalservices/albuquerque-museum/exhibitions/frida-kahlo-diego-rivera-and-mexican-modernism.