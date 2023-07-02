ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, locals were invited to check out a car show at Albuquerque’s First Baptist Church.

Along with the cars, there were food trucks, a ninja course, and military vehicles on site.

The event helped support Forward Flag New Mexico which provides QPR training. QPR refers to “Question, Persuade, and Refer,” and they are steps used to help prevent suicide.

“We just try to get anyone to question, persuade, and refer anyone who might be in a crisis because we never know who it can be. That’s why we offer it to teenagers on up because high school students, seniors, middle age people who are all going through tough times,” said Richard Hernandez, a volunteer.

If you’re interested in learning about QPR training, click here.