Free virtual event allows all local girls to experience Girl Scouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mission of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place. The organization is hosting virtual opportunities for girls and their parents to sample Girl Scouts first hand.

Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails External Recruitment Specialist Bernadette Romero discusses the group’s upcoming virtual Animal Dance Party and how you can participate. This virtual event is free and is open to all local girls in kindergarten through the third grade.

While the girls enjoy the party, parents will be able to get to learn about Girl Scouts and how the organization can enhance your child’s life. There are multiple dates available, allowing you to select the best time for your schedule.

This year, Girl Scouts is encouraging cookie sales to be done virtually. While on the Girl Scouts’ website at nmgirlscouts.org, you will be able to find a local Girl Scout’s cookie business.

For more information and to register for the virtual Animal Dance Party, visit nmgirlscouts.org. Additional news on Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages.