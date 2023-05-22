ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Navigating tax filings can be a tricky endeavor. But on Wednesday, May 24, there will be a free event to help veterans file for a property tax break.

The New Mexico Department of Veteran Services (NM DVS) and several Bernalillo County leaders will host a free clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center at 9800 Fourth St. NW. The event will focus on helping veterans and unmarried widows with property tax filings, including a tax benefit.

“Our veterans have earned this benefit, and we are committed to ensuring they receive it,” Bernalillo County Commissioner Walt Benson said in a press release. “Thank you, NM DVS and Assessor Lara, for bringing this clinic to my district to make filing for the property tax break as convenient as possible for area veterans.”

Veterans might be eligible for a $4,000 reduction of the taxable value of their residence. Some might also be eligible for a property tax waiver for service-connected veterans.

If you’re interested in learning more, make sure to bring your DD-214 document for proof that you’re a veteran. You should also bring a document for proof of residency.