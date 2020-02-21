Free tax preparation available at John Marshall Health & Social Service Center in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Each year, the City of Albuquerque’s Health and Social Service Centers provides a variety of services and programming to the public. With tax season upon us, the department is now offering free tax preparation.

Manager of the John Marshall Health & Social Service Center, Jeannette Otero, and Program Manager Jeffrey Ledbetter visit the set to discuss the services and how they can help you.

Jeannette explains that there are various services available at the four Health & Social Service Centers for those who are income-eligible as well as services that don’t have income limits. “So at Health and Social Services at John Marshall, in particular, we offer services along the lines of emergency diapers, emergency food pantry, we also have a clothing bank, household items as we get them. And then the agencies that we bring into our facility are more health and social services related to help out the community at a reduced cost or no cost,” said Jeannette.

Starting February 1, Tax Help New Mexico is offering those whose household income is $56,000 or less and those who are 65-years-old and older file their taxes for free. The service is offered at the John Marshall Health & Social Service Center located at 1500 Walter St. SE Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To have your taxes prepared you are asked to bring the following documents: proof of identification, Social Security cards or Individual Tax Identification Numbers for yourself, spouse, and any dependents on your return, birth dates for all of those on your return, wage and earning statements (W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers, interest and dividend statements from banks, health insurance Exemption Certificate if received, proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit, married filing joint (both spouses will need to be present with documentation to complete return, total paid for daycare provider and provider’s tax identifying number, 1095-A, B, and C forms, health coverage statements, a copy of last year’s federal and state returns.

Services are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information on free tax preparation at the John Marshall Health & Social Service Center in Albuquerque, click here.

There are four Social Service Centers located in Albuquerque: