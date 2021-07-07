Free tax prep event July 17

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have not filed your taxes yet, there is help that will soon be readily available. Tax Help New Mexico will be holding a tax prep event on July 17, 2021. The event will help people who have not filed their 2019 or 2020 taxes.

Director of Tax Help New Mexico Jeffrey Ledbetter talked about the event and how it can help New Mexicans. People who did not prepare their 2019 or 2020 tax return could possibly have missed the opportunity to claim their stimulus payments and also could have missed being eligible for the advance child tax credit payments starting in mid-July. Filing taxes with Tax Help New Mexico will make them eligible for the credits.

All appointments will take place on-site at United Way located at 2340 Alamo Ave. SE, Albuquerque, NM. Anyone with a household income of $57,000 or less is eligible. You also qualify if you are 65 or older regardless of income.