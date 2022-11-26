ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is offering a permanent thank you for buying a toy for a kid in need. The fourth annual ‘Tats for Toys’ is happening at Kool Kids Tattoo.

Kool Kids Tattoo says all people have to do is bring in $30 worth of unopened toys and individuals will get a free small tattoo. Jay Mondragon owner says, “about four years ago, I just decided I had a pretty good year. I decided I wanted to help out and give back to the community.”

Each year the shop gives out about 70 to 80 tattoos on average. The event will be going on until 9 p.m. on November 26.