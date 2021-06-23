Free summit highlights Albuquerque’s economic recovery roadmap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – THRIVE21 is the City of Albuquerque‘s roadmap when it comes to returning to the economic momentum Albuquerque experienced before the pandemic. In an effort to inform the public about strategies in the post-pandemic economic recovery plan, the Economic Development Department is hosting the THRIVE21 Economic Recovery Summit.

The Summit will feature six panels composed of subject matter experts and key stakeholders in the community’s economic recovery. The event is free and will be held in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. People can register at cabq.gov/THRIVE21.