Free straw bedding available to keep pets warm this winter season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is asking residents to take precautions this winter in order to keep pets warm. Free straw bedding has been made available to residents of Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque to ensure the safety of pets this season.

The straw bedding is available while supplies last through a partnership with Bernalillo County Animal Care Service and Albuquerque Animal Welfare. Those interested can call for availability at Bernalillo County Animal Care Services at 505-314-0280 or Albuquerque Animal Welfare at 311 or at 505-768-2000.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare says that it’s a common misconception that dogs and cats can’t get cold because of their fur. If you are cold, your pet is cold.

According to a press release, most domestic cats and dogs are not well equipped for cold weather and can easily be susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. Signs of hypothermia include the following:

Uncontrollable shivering

Decreased heartbeat and weak pulse

Stiff muscles

Lack of coordination

Pale or blue gums

Animal Welfare says that if your animal shows any signs of hypothermia to seek veterinary attention immediately. If your animal must remain outside, the department explains that straw makes great bedding and is an inexpensive insulator.

Straw is able to retain the animal’s heat and evaporates moisture while hay doesn’t have these same qualities. The press release states that in order to use straw effectively, you should place a thick layer on the floor of your animal’s shelter and check the straw regularly to ensure it is clean and free of moisture. It can be switched out when needed.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare also offers additional winter tips for pets: