Free schools supplies at ‘Cruzin’ into the School Year’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Getting local kids prepared for a great school year is what the Albuquerque Family and Community Services Department is aiming to do. Ziarra Kirksey, community recreation center supervisor, talked about the Cruizin’ into the School Year event.

The Cruizin’ into the School Year event is July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza. The event will have backpacks filled with school supplies, vouchers for things like clothing, books and so much more. There will also be a limited amount of vouchers for haircuts at the event.

Children must be in attendance to receive a backpack because supplies are limited. Underground Civic Plaza parking will be free.