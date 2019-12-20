Free sand available for local luminarias

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city wants to make sure you have a key ingredient for this year’s holiday decorations.

Free sand is available at Kit Carson Park, across from, Tingley Beach, for filling luminaria bags. Friday, News 13 found a couple people picking up sand for a display in the Country Club area, which is known for its annual luminaria tour.

“It’s a lot of area to cover, there’s a lot of people working here. All ages and everybody just waves at each other and it’s another year,” says Maria Mariano who was picking up free sand.

The sand is available for as long as supplies last. Just bring whatever supplies you need to load it.