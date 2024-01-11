ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new public art gallery is now open on the first floor of City Hall in Albuquerque. Gallery One showcases the work of Albuquerque artists and community art exhibitions.

The current exhibit, “A Day in the Life,” is a collection of photographs by artists Max Woltman, Sean Wright, Angel Gil Lopez, Jessica Lozoya, Adrian Martin, Jessica Roybal, and Pico del Hierro-Villa and a poem by Hakim Bellamy. “We partnered seven artists, photographers, with seven city departments to capture what city employees do sort of in a general day of being a civic employee providing services to the citizens of Albuquerque,” said Sherri Brueggemann, manager of the City of Albuquerque Public Art Urban Enhancement Division. Each artist was compensated $12,000 for their time and work.

“The funding for the for the photography exhibition is from the one-and-a-half percent for Public Art Program that we have here. The funding for the gallery itself is part of the City Hall Renovation Capital Improvement Program funds.

The divisions that were photographed include Senior Affairs, Arts and Culture, Solid Waste, Parks and Recreation, Animal Welfare, Albuquerque Community Safety, and Planning. Roybal and Woltman said shadowing their assigned departments was an educational experience.

Roybal was tasked with photographing the Albuquerque Community Safety Department, which is the newest part of the city’s public safety response system that responds to 911 calls for mental health, substance use, and homelessness issues.

Jessica Roybal’s photos of the Department of Albuquerque Community Safety Department are on display at the City of Albuquerque’s Gallery One. (Credit: Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

“So working with the agency really brought awareness that the city is really trying to move forward with being sensitive and warning or alerting people like you’re not in the right space; here’s how you can get help,” said Roybal, community documentarian and architectural designer. “They’re having to put themselves in these kind of vulnerable positions to approach people that you don’t know what to expect. And they’re very kind and super patient people, which I thought was really admirable,” she added.

Woltman photographed the Department of Senior Affairs, which provides multiple services to older adults in the city. His focus was on the estimated 1,000 daily meals the department prepares and serves to community members at their homes and at senior centers.

Max Woltman’s photos of the Department of Senior Affairs preparing meals are on display at the City of Albuquerque’s Gallery One. (Credit: Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

“I mostly work as a portrait photographer and so showing the humanity of this work was very important to me and I feel very proud that I’m able to share it with the community,” said Woltman.

Another additional feature of the gallery is the newly created “Art Vault,” which sits in the old Treasury vault in City Hall. The temporary installation features work from Adrian Pijoan and is interactive. Some might even say it’s out of this world.

The walk-in vault now sits inside the made-up “Department of Unexplained Phenomena,” located through two doors that connect to the gallery. To get inside the vault, visitors have to call the Department of Unexplained Phenomena’s phone number. “Through calling it, you can experience a narrative about the department and gain the code to access the works that are inside a vault,” said Pijoan.

The exhibit also features an image from inside the Department of Unexplained Phenomena, which includes images of aliens, hot air balloons, a city flag and more details. “It’s so cool to kind of have that bridge between fiction and reality by actually positioning this work inside of City Hall rather than in just a random gallery space,” said Pijoan. So people can come in here and be like, ‘wait, does Albuquerque have a Department of Unexplained Phenomena?'”

Adrian Pijoan’s photo of the fictional “Department of Unexplained Phenomena” at Albuquerque City Hall as part of the Art Vault exhibit behind Gallery One (Credit: Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer) The Art Vault’s inaugural exhibit by Adrian Pijoan is located behind Gallery One at Albuquerque City Hall inside the fictional “Department of Unexplained Phenomena.” (Credit: Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

To reach the Department of Unexplained Phenomena, call 505-768-4747 to hear from the fictional director, Aurora Aura. As for what is inside the vault, visitors will have to crack the code to see.

“A Day in the Life” will be on display through Friday, March 8. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays observed by the city. For more information about the gallery, click here.