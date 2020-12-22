Free parking incentive excludes certain streets in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Free parking is supposed to be an incentive for shopping locally. So some shoppers were caught off guard when they received a parking ticket while trying to support businesses. Now more than ever Albuquerque business owners are urging people to shop locally.

However, some Nob Hill business owners say this year, the city has made shopping local more complicated. “This year we were so surprised to see the meters outside our front door were on and people were being ticketed,” says Kelly Brewer, Owner Organic Books.

During this holiday season, the city is offering free parking only at meters on Central and in parking lots in Old Town, Downtown, and Nob Hill. “Anything that they can do to make it easier during this time I think it’s really really great that they can do that,” one Nob Hill shopper said.

What the free holiday parking doesn’t include, are the meters on the side streets just off Central in Nob Hill. “We’ve been here three Christmases now, three holiday seasons and it’s always been free to park in Nob Hill, side streets Central, everything,” Brewer says.

So for example, you could park in a Nob Hill lot for free but just a few feet away you would have to pay to park on Amherst.

Shoppers say something doesn’t add up. “I find the parking situation here a bit uneven. If you want to park in front of a store you want to help and support you have to pay but if you’re willing to walk a block or half a block, it’s free; It seems very uneven, unfair,” says shopper, Nancy Hogarth.

The city says the side streets haven’t been included in the free holiday parking in the past three years. They did not say why people still have to pay to park there. The city says they will consider free parking on side streets next year.

