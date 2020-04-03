Free online coding and website design class for ‘ages 9 to 99’ coming to a computer near you

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re social distancing at home, one organization wants to help you learn a new skill that can prepare you for one of the most in-demand jobs out there.

There’s a new ‘club’ in town — and it’s one you can enjoy from the comfort of your couch. The Code Crush Crew is all through your computer.

“The Code Crush Crew is a play on words. It was a group way back in the day, I’m dating myself, like in the late ’70s, you had the Cold Crush Brothers,” said Charles Ashley III, the founder and president of Cultivating Coders. “It’s a play off of hip-hop.”

Cultivating Coders is a boot camp designed to teach you everything about web design and coding. With kids out of school and many adults working from home, they wanted to create something online that could teach you new skills in your free time.

“This is a way to learn something in your down time, have fun,” said Ashley. “Some people are going to be really good at it, some people might get frustrated.”

The Code Crush Crew, designed for anyone aged 9 to 99, will cover the very basics of making a website. Instructors will be there every step of the way, no matter your skill level.

“An online community where it’s a free, four-week workshop, one hour a day, where essentially after the end of the four weeks, you should be able to build your own Hello World website,” said Ashley.

They’re useful skills needed now, more than ever. Code.org predicts that as of 2020, there will be a million more jobs than students to fill engineering positions. TechCrunch says 5-percent of all job postings are related to coding — openings that could be filled by people in need of jobs now.

“This is just our way of giving back and having fun,” said Ashley. “It’s going to be fun, it’s another fun tool out there and I’m hoping that the community supports it.”

Ashley says for those who are not able to participate in the daily live course at 10 a.m., the videos will be archived each day to work on at your own speed. The Code Crush Crew four-week course kicks off on Monday, April 6, at 10 a.m. Those interested can sign up online or email info@codecrushcrew.com.